Art Nirman Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 88.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 88.37% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 95.87% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 96.05% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2021.

Art Nirman shares closed at 80.00 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.96% returns over the last 6 months and 158.06% over the last 12 months.