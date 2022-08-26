 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Art Nirman Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 88.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 26, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Art Nirman are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 88.37% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 95.87% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 96.05% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2021.

Art Nirman shares closed at 80.00 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.96% returns over the last 6 months and 158.06% over the last 12 months.

Art Nirman
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.30 6.44 2.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.30 6.44 2.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.69 1.53 2.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.89 6.11 -3.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.22 0.23
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.23 1.90 1.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -3.50 1.34
Other Income 0.00 0.04 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -3.46 1.34
Interest 0.01 0.38 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -3.84 1.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -3.84 1.28
Tax -- -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -3.83 1.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -4.44
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -3.83 -3.16
Equity Share Capital 24.96 24.96 24.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -1.53 -1.27
Diluted EPS -0.05 -1.53 -1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -1.53 -1.27
Diluted EPS -0.05 -1.53 -1.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

