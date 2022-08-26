Art Nirman Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 88.37% Y-o-Y
August 26, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Art Nirman are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 88.37% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 95.87% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 96.05% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2021.
Art Nirman shares closed at 80.00 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.96% returns over the last 6 months and 158.06% over the last 12 months.
|Art Nirman
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|6.44
|2.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|6.44
|2.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.69
|1.53
|2.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.89
|6.11
|-3.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.22
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.23
|1.90
|1.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-3.50
|1.34
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-3.46
|1.34
|Interest
|0.01
|0.38
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-3.84
|1.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-3.84
|1.28
|Tax
|--
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-3.83
|1.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-4.44
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-3.83
|-3.16
|Equity Share Capital
|24.96
|24.96
|24.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-1.53
|-1.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-1.53
|-1.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-1.53
|-1.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-1.53
|-1.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited