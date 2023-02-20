 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Art Nirman Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 60.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Art Nirman are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 60.33% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 96.08% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 102.69% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

Art Nirman
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.02 6.72 2.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.02 6.72 2.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.75 3.38 2.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.77 0.81 1.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.23 0.23
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.69 2.16 0.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.04 -2.79
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.03 -2.78
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.04 -2.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.04 -2.79
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 -0.04 -2.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 -0.04 -2.79
Equity Share Capital 24.96 24.96 24.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.02 -1.12
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.02 -1.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.02 -1.12
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.02 -1.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
