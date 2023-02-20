Art Nirman Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 60.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 60.33% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 96.08% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 102.69% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.