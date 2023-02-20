Art Nirman Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 60.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Art Nirman are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 60.33% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 96.08% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 102.69% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.
Art Nirman shares closed at 79.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and -43.54% over the last 12 months.
|Art Nirman
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.02
|6.72
|2.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.02
|6.72
|2.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.75
|3.38
|2.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.77
|0.81
|1.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.23
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.69
|2.16
|0.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-2.79
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.03
|-2.78
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-2.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-2.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-2.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-2.79
|Equity Share Capital
|24.96
|24.96
|24.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-1.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-1.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited