    Art Nirman Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 60.33% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Art Nirman are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 60.33% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 96.08% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 102.69% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

    Art Nirman shares closed at 79.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and -43.54% over the last 12 months.

    Art Nirman
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.026.722.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.026.722.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.753.382.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.770.811.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.230.23
    Depreciation0.180.180.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.692.160.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.04-2.79
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.03-2.78
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.04-2.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.04-2.79
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.04-2.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.04-2.79
    Equity Share Capital24.9624.9624.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.02-1.12
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.02-1.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.02-1.12
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.02-1.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:11 pm