Art Nirman Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, down 89.15% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Art Nirman are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore in December 2021 down 89.15% from Rs. 23.63 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021 down 620.98% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021 down 413.25% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020.
Art Nirman shares closed at 141.35 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|Art Nirman
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.56
|25.24
|23.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.56
|25.24
|23.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.17
|5.03
|1.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.92
|20.24
|19.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.23
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.86
|0.79
|1.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.79
|-1.23
|0.58
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.78
|-1.21
|0.65
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.79
|-1.22
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.79
|-1.22
|0.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.79
|-1.22
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.79
|-1.22
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|24.96
|24.96
|24.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-0.49
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-0.49
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-0.49
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-0.49
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
