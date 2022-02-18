Art Nirman Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, down 89.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore in December 2021 down 89.15% from Rs. 23.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021 down 620.98% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021 down 413.25% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020.

Art Nirman shares closed at 141.35 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)