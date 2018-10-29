ARSS Infra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.49 crore, up 58.82% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ARSS Infrastructure Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.49 crore in September 2018 up 58.82% from Rs. 51.31 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2018 up 87.74% from Rs. 28.06 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2018 up 160.03% from Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2017.
ARSS Infra shares closed at 22.40 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -50.44% returns over the last 6 months and -55.77% over the last 12 months.
|
|ARSS Infrastructure Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.49
|135.40
|51.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.49
|135.40
|51.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.99
|39.08
|17.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.22
|2.49
|-5.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.26
|7.33
|6.35
|Depreciation
|5.48
|5.81
|3.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.50
|88.32
|48.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-7.63
|-19.52
|Other Income
|4.02
|4.68
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.50
|-2.95
|-18.92
|Interest
|5.53
|8.25
|7.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.03
|-11.20
|-26.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.03
|-11.20
|-26.25
|Tax
|1.41
|-0.50
|1.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.44
|-10.70
|-28.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.44
|-10.70
|-28.06
|Equity Share Capital
|22.74
|22.74
|22.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|-4.71
|-12.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|-4.71
|-12.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|-4.71
|-12.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|-4.71
|-12.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited