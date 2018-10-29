ARSS Infra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.49 crore, up 58.82% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 81.49 crore in September 2018 up 58.82% from Rs. 51.31 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2018 up 87.74% from Rs. 28.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2018 up 160.03% from Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2017.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 22.40 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -50.44% returns over the last 6 months and -55.77% over the last 12 months.