ARSS Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.37 crore, up 104.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.37 crore in December 2022 up 104.56% from Rs. 52.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 99.11% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 74.33% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.