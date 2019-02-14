ARSS Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.81 crore, down 16.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.81 crore in December 2018 down 16.74% from Rs. 91.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2018 up 149.87% from Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.97 crore in December 2018 up 5.83% from Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2017.

ARSS Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.67 in December 2017.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 30.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.10% returns over the last 6 months and -42.71% over the last 12 months.