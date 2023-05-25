ARSS Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.28 crore, up 27.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.28 crore in March 2023 up 27.76% from Rs. 123.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2023 up 103.45% from Rs. 77.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2023 up 104.29% from Rs. 75.53 crore in March 2022.

ARSS Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.98 in March 2022.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 18.15 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and -30.86% over the last 12 months.