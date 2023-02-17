ARSS Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.37 crore, up 104.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.37 crore in December 2022 up 104.56% from Rs. 52.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 97.31% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 74.17% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.