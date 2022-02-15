ARSS Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.49 crore, down 21.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.49 crore in December 2021 down 21.82% from Rs. 67.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2021 up 105.68% from Rs. 48.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021 up 106.95% from Rs. 47.94 crore in December 2020.

ARSS Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 21.51 in December 2020.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 33.45 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.94% returns over the last 6 months and 43.56% over the last 12 months.