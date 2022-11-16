Arshiya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore, up 125.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore in September 2022 up 125.62% from Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.73 crore in September 2022 down 100.67% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2021.
Arshiya shares closed at 11.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.11% returns over the last 6 months and -64.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Arshiya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.23
|7.11
|16.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.23
|7.11
|16.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.87
|3.12
|3.70
|Depreciation
|20.30
|2.43
|2.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.38
|1.32
|2.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.32
|0.25
|8.03
|Other Income
|2.52
|8.22
|1.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.79
|8.47
|10.00
|Interest
|56.60
|22.79
|42.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-64.39
|-14.32
|-32.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-64.39
|-14.32
|-32.26
|Tax
|0.33
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.72
|-14.32
|-32.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.73
|-14.32
|-32.26
|Equity Share Capital
|52.46
|52.46
|52.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.47
|-0.55
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.47
|-0.55
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.47
|-0.55
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.47
|-0.55
|-1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited