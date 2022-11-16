 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Arshiya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore, up 125.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore in September 2022 up 125.62% from Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.73 crore in September 2022 down 100.67% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 11.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.11% returns over the last 6 months and -64.01% over the last 12 months.

Arshiya
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.23 7.11 16.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.23 7.11 16.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.87 3.12 3.70
Depreciation 20.30 2.43 2.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.38 1.32 2.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.32 0.25 8.03
Other Income 2.52 8.22 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.79 8.47 10.00
Interest 56.60 22.79 42.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -64.39 -14.32 -32.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -64.39 -14.32 -32.26
Tax 0.33 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.72 -14.32 -32.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.01 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -64.73 -14.32 -32.26
Equity Share Capital 52.46 52.46 52.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.47 -0.55 -1.23
Diluted EPS -2.47 -0.55 -1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.47 -0.55 -1.23
Diluted EPS -2.47 -0.55 -1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arshiya #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:22 am