Arshiya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore, up 125.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore in September 2022 up 125.62% from Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.73 crore in September 2022 down 100.67% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 11.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.11% returns over the last 6 months and -64.01% over the last 12 months.