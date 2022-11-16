Arshiya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore, up 125.62% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore in September 2022 up 125.62% from Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.73 crore in September 2022 down 100.67% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2021.

    Arshiya shares closed at 11.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.11% returns over the last 6 months and -64.01% over the last 12 months.

    Arshiya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.237.1116.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.237.1116.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.873.123.70
    Depreciation20.302.432.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.381.322.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.320.258.03
    Other Income2.528.221.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.798.4710.00
    Interest56.6022.7942.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.39-14.32-32.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-64.39-14.32-32.26
    Tax0.33----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.72-14.32-32.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.01----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.73-14.32-32.26
    Equity Share Capital52.4652.4652.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.47-0.55-1.23
    Diluted EPS-2.47-0.55-1.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.47-0.55-1.23
    Diluted EPS-2.47-0.55-1.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

