Arshiya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 91.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2023 down 91.31% from Rs. 18.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.55 crore in March 2023 down 120.26% from Rs. 501.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2023 down 635.51% from Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2022.

Arshiya shares closed at 5.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.36% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.