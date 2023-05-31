English
    Arshiya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 91.31% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2023 down 91.31% from Rs. 18.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.55 crore in March 2023 down 120.26% from Rs. 501.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2023 down 635.51% from Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2022.

    Arshiya shares closed at 5.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.36% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.

    Arshiya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.6010.3018.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.6010.3018.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.393.493.61
    Depreciation1.941.952.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies49.34----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7415.4425.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-67.81-10.57-13.37
    Other Income3.942.292.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-63.87-8.28-10.97
    Interest37.6821.41-39.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-101.55-29.7028.89
    Exceptional Items----472.44
    P/L Before Tax-101.55-29.70501.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-101.55-29.70501.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-101.55-29.70501.33
    Equity Share Capital52.7052.7052.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.85-1.1319.11
    Diluted EPS-3.85-1.1319.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.85-1.1319.11
    Diluted EPS-3.85-1.1319.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

