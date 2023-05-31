Arshiya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 91.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2023 down 91.31% from Rs. 18.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.55 crore in March 2023 down 120.26% from Rs. 501.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2023 down 635.51% from Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2022.
Arshiya shares closed at 5.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.36% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.
|Arshiya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.60
|10.30
|18.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.60
|10.30
|18.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.39
|3.49
|3.61
|Depreciation
|1.94
|1.95
|2.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|49.34
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.74
|15.44
|25.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-67.81
|-10.57
|-13.37
|Other Income
|3.94
|2.29
|2.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.87
|-8.28
|-10.97
|Interest
|37.68
|21.41
|-39.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-101.55
|-29.70
|28.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|472.44
|P/L Before Tax
|-101.55
|-29.70
|501.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-101.55
|-29.70
|501.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-101.55
|-29.70
|501.33
|Equity Share Capital
|52.70
|52.70
|52.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.85
|-1.13
|19.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.85
|-1.13
|19.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.85
|-1.13
|19.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.85
|-1.13
|19.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited