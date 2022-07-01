Arshiya Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.91 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.91 crore in March 2022 up 6.71% from Rs. 36.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 601.83 crore in March 2022 up 1202.23% from Rs. 54.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022 up 350.04% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2021.

Arshiya EPS has increased to Rs. 22.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 13.85 on June 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -58.28% returns over the last 6 months and -59.62% over the last 12 months.