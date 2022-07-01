 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Arshiya Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.91 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Jul 01, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.91 crore in March 2022 up 6.71% from Rs. 36.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 601.83 crore in March 2022 up 1202.23% from Rs. 54.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022 up 350.04% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2021.

Arshiya EPS has increased to Rs. 22.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 13.85 on June 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -58.28% returns over the last 6 months and -59.62% over the last 12 months.

Arshiya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.91 36.93 36.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.91 36.93 36.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.84 5.41 3.32
Depreciation 18.32 18.20 17.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.23 11.33 18.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.49 1.99 -2.67
Other Income 91.14 1.61 7.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.65 3.60 5.33
Interest -30.22 65.63 58.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.87 -62.04 -53.55
Exceptional Items 489.89 -- --
P/L Before Tax 604.76 -62.04 -53.55
Tax -0.02 0.03 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 604.78 -62.07 -53.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -2.95 -2.08 -1.07
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 601.83 -64.15 -54.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 601.83 -64.15 -54.60
Equity Share Capital 52.46 52.46 52.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.95 -2.45 -2.10
Diluted EPS 22.95 -2.45 -2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.95 -2.45 -2.10
Diluted EPS 22.95 -2.45 -2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arshiya #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Jul 1, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.