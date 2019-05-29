Arshiya Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 72.85 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.85 crore in March 2019 up 10.62% from Rs. 65.86 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.53 crore in March 2019 down 130.27% from Rs. 322.23 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2019 down 18.29% from Rs. 16.51 crore in March 2018.
Arshiya shares closed at 32.60 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -48.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Arshiya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.85
|74.02
|65.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.85
|74.02
|65.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.34
|9.89
|8.57
|Depreciation
|23.06
|23.40
|24.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.16
|55.95
|52.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.71
|-15.23
|-19.41
|Other Income
|7.14
|2.41
|11.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.57
|-12.82
|-7.94
|Interest
|77.71
|67.22
|44.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-87.27
|-80.04
|-52.28
|Exceptional Items
|-10.24
|-3.15
|374.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-97.51
|-83.20
|322.12
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.02
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-97.53
|-83.17
|322.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-97.53
|-83.17
|322.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-97.53
|-83.17
|322.23
|Equity Share Capital
|48.72
|48.72
|45.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.00
|-3.41
|14.31
|Diluted EPS
|-4.00
|-3.41
|13.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.00
|-3.41
|14.31
|Diluted EPS
|-4.00
|-3.41
|13.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited