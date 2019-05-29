Arshiya Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 72.85 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.85 crore in March 2019 up 10.62% from Rs. 65.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.53 crore in March 2019 down 130.27% from Rs. 322.23 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2019 down 18.29% from Rs. 16.51 crore in March 2018.

Arshiya shares closed at 32.60 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -48.50% over the last 12 months.