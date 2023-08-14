English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arshiya Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.62 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.62 crore in June 2023 up 1.4% from Rs. 35.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.59 crore in June 2023 down 314.55% from Rs. 47.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2023 down 191.07% from Rs. 28.44 crore in June 2022.

    Arshiya shares closed at 4.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.26% returns over the last 6 months and -70.29% over the last 12 months.

    Arshiya
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.6233.1135.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.6233.1135.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.393.573.78
    Depreciation20.2418.4720.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--16.82--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.2121.4112.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.23-27.16-1.48
    Other Income1.095.659.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.14-21.517.96
    Interest55.4567.0942.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-101.59-88.60-34.73
    Exceptional Items----82.22
    P/L Before Tax-101.59-88.6047.49
    Tax--0.000.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-101.59-88.6047.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.010.000.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-101.59-88.6047.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-101.59-88.6047.35
    Equity Share Capital52.7052.7052.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.86-3.361.81
    Diluted EPS-3.86-3.361.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.86-3.361.81
    Diluted EPS-3.86-3.361.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arshiya #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!