Arshiya Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.62 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.62 crore in June 2023 up 1.4% from Rs. 35.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.59 crore in June 2023 down 314.55% from Rs. 47.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2023 down 191.07% from Rs. 28.44 crore in June 2022.

Arshiya shares closed at 4.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.26% returns over the last 6 months and -70.29% over the last 12 months.