 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Arshiya Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.13 crore, down 13.21% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.13 crore in June 2022 down 13.21% from Rs. 40.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.35 crore in June 2022 up 145.79% from Rs. 103.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.44 crore in June 2022 up 15.8% from Rs. 24.56 crore in June 2021.

Arshiya EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in June 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 13.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -68.24% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.

Arshiya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.13 38.91 40.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.13 38.91 40.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.78 5.84 5.83
Depreciation 20.48 18.32 27.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.35 21.23 11.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 -6.49 -4.91
Other Income 9.44 91.14 1.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.96 84.65 -3.36
Interest 42.68 -30.22 99.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -34.73 114.87 -102.92
Exceptional Items 82.22 489.89 --
P/L Before Tax 47.49 604.76 -102.92
Tax 0.14 -0.02 0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.36 604.78 -103.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 -2.95 -0.03
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.35 601.83 -103.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.35 601.83 -103.41
Equity Share Capital 52.46 52.46 52.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 22.95 -3.94
Diluted EPS 1.81 22.95 -3.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 22.95 -3.94
Diluted EPS 1.81 22.95 -3.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arshiya #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.