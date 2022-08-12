Arshiya Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.13 crore, down 13.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.13 crore in June 2022 down 13.21% from Rs. 40.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.35 crore in June 2022 up 145.79% from Rs. 103.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.44 crore in June 2022 up 15.8% from Rs. 24.56 crore in June 2021.

Arshiya EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in June 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 13.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -68.24% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.