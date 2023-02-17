 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arshiya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.11 crore, up 0.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 36.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.87 crore in December 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 64.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2022 down 32.48% from Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2021.

Arshiya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.11 37.23 36.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.11 37.23 36.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.68 5.87 5.41
Depreciation 20.10 20.30 18.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.71 21.38 11.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.37 -10.32 1.99
Other Income 1.99 2.52 1.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.38 -7.79 3.60
Interest 45.48 56.60 65.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -50.86 -64.39 -62.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -50.86 -64.39 -62.04
Tax -- 0.33 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -50.86 -64.72 -62.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.01 -0.01 -2.08
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -50.87 -64.73 -64.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -50.87 -64.73 -64.15
Equity Share Capital 52.70 52.46 52.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.93 -2.47 -2.45
Diluted EPS -1.93 -2.47 -2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.93 -2.47 -2.45
Diluted EPS -1.93 -2.47 -2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited