Arshiya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.11 crore, up 0.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 36.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.87 crore in December 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 64.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2022 down 32.48% from Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 6.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.70% returns over the last 6 months and -83.20% over the last 12 months.