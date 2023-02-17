Arshiya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.11 crore, up 0.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 36.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.87 crore in December 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 64.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2022 down 32.48% from Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2021.
Arshiya shares closed at 6.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.70% returns over the last 6 months and -83.20% over the last 12 months.
|Arshiya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.11
|37.23
|36.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.11
|37.23
|36.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.68
|5.87
|5.41
|Depreciation
|20.10
|20.30
|18.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.71
|21.38
|11.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.37
|-10.32
|1.99
|Other Income
|1.99
|2.52
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.38
|-7.79
|3.60
|Interest
|45.48
|56.60
|65.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-50.86
|-64.39
|-62.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-50.86
|-64.39
|-62.04
|Tax
|--
|0.33
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-50.86
|-64.72
|-62.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-2.08
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.87
|-64.73
|-64.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-50.87
|-64.73
|-64.15
|Equity Share Capital
|52.70
|52.46
|52.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-2.47
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-2.47
|-2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-2.47
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-2.47
|-2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited