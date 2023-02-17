English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arshiya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.11 crore, up 0.48% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 36.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.87 crore in December 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 64.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2022 down 32.48% from Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2021.

    Arshiya shares closed at 6.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.70% returns over the last 6 months and -83.20% over the last 12 months.

    Arshiya
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.1137.2336.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.1137.2336.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.685.875.41
    Depreciation20.1020.3018.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.7121.3811.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.37-10.321.99
    Other Income1.992.521.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.38-7.793.60
    Interest45.4856.6065.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-50.86-64.39-62.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-50.86-64.39-62.04
    Tax--0.330.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-50.86-64.72-62.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.01-0.01-2.08
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-50.87-64.73-64.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-50.87-64.73-64.15
    Equity Share Capital52.7052.4652.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.93-2.47-2.45
    Diluted EPS-1.93-2.47-2.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.93-2.47-2.45
    Diluted EPS-1.93-2.47-2.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Arshiya #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am