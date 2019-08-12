Arrow Textiles Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore, up 9.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore in June 2019 up 9.27% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 down 83.56% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2019 down 47.6% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2018.

Arrow Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2018.

Arrow Textiles shares closed at 11.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months and -61.53% over the last 12 months.