Arrow Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore in December 2018 up 10.14% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 48.89% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2018 down 27.12% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2017.

Arrow Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

Arrow Textiles shares closed at 14.65 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.89% returns over the last 6 months and -66.09% over the last 12 months.