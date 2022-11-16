 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arrow Greentech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore, up 125.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore in September 2022 up 125.28% from Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 down 33.06% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2022 down 40.16% from Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2021.

Arrow Greentech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2021.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 130.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.15% returns over the last 6 months and 15.74% over the last 12 months.

Arrow Greentech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.27 9.02 8.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.27 9.02 8.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.81 8.91 2.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.76 1.46 1.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.96 -4.05 -0.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.93 1.82 1.56
Depreciation 0.94 0.94 1.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.65 3.71 3.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.14 -3.77 -0.74
Other Income 0.99 0.74 4.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.13 -3.03 4.04
Interest 0.23 0.26 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.90 -3.29 3.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.90 -3.29 3.91
Tax -0.53 -0.24 0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.43 -3.05 3.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.43 -3.05 3.63
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 -2.17 2.58
Diluted EPS 1.72 -2.17 2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 -2.17 2.58
Diluted EPS 1.72 -2.17 2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
