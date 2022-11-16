Arrow Greentech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore, up 125.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore in September 2022 up 125.28% from Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 down 33.06% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2022 down 40.16% from Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2021.

Arrow Greentech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2021.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 130.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.15% returns over the last 6 months and 15.74% over the last 12 months.