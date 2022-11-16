English
    Arrow Greentech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore, up 125.28% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore in September 2022 up 125.28% from Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 down 33.06% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2022 down 40.16% from Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2021.

    Arrow Greentech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2021.

    Arrow Greentech shares closed at 130.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.15% returns over the last 6 months and 15.74% over the last 12 months.

    Arrow Greentech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.279.028.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.279.028.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.818.912.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.761.461.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.96-4.05-0.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.931.821.56
    Depreciation0.940.941.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.653.713.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.14-3.77-0.74
    Other Income0.990.744.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.13-3.034.04
    Interest0.230.260.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.90-3.293.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.90-3.293.91
    Tax-0.53-0.240.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.43-3.053.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.43-3.053.63
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.72-2.172.58
    Diluted EPS1.72-2.172.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.72-2.172.58
    Diluted EPS1.72-2.172.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arrow Greentech #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am