Arrow Greentech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, up 100.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in September 2021 up 100.74% from Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021 up 2235.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2021 up 2750% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2020.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 122.00 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.64% returns over the last 6 months and 172.93% over the last 12 months.