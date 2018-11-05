Arrow Greentech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore, up 8.5% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore in September 2018 up 8.5% from Rs. 9.79 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2018 down 84.28% from Rs. 9.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2018 down 77.25% from Rs. 12.53 crore in September 2017.

Arrow Greentech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.25 in September 2017.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 109.20 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -66.49% returns over the last 6 months and -80.03% over the last 12 months.