Arrow Greentech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.13 crore, up 816.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.13 crore in March 2023 up 816.97% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2023 up 682.13% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2023 up 869.58% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2022.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 320.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 92.66% returns over the last 6 months and 234.31% over the last 12 months.