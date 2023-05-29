English
    Arrow Greentech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.13 crore, up 816.97% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.13 crore in March 2023 up 816.97% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2023 up 682.13% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2023 up 869.58% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

    Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2022.

    Arrow Greentech shares closed at 320.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 92.66% returns over the last 6 months and 234.31% over the last 12 months.

    Arrow Greentech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.1331.095.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.1331.095.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5212.760.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.141.331.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.220.390.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.362.361.63
    Depreciation1.271.130.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.894.103.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.169.02-4.27
    Other Income1.810.570.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.979.59-3.50
    Interest0.360.190.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.619.40-3.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.619.40-3.63
    Tax5.343.15-1.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.276.25-2.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.276.25-2.28
    Equity Share Capital15.0915.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.144.39-1.62
    Diluted EPS9.144.39-1.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.144.39-1.62
    Diluted EPS9.144.39-1.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am