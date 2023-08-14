Arrow Greentech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.59 crore, up 239.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.59 crore in June 2023 up 239.14% from Rs. 9.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2023 up 386.23% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2023 up 746.41% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022.

Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2022.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 367.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 113.33% returns over the last 6 months and 385.78% over the last 12 months.