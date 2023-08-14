English
    Arrow Greentech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.59 crore, up 239.14% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.59 crore in June 2023 up 239.14% from Rs. 9.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2023 up 386.23% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2023 up 746.41% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022.

    Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2022.

    Arrow Greentech shares closed at 367.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 113.33% returns over the last 6 months and 385.78% over the last 12 months.

    Arrow Greentech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.5947.139.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.5947.139.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.8618.528.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.021.141.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.98-0.22-4.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.502.361.82
    Depreciation0.951.270.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.106.893.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1417.16-3.77
    Other Income1.421.810.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5618.97-3.03
    Interest0.070.360.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.4918.61-3.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.4918.61-3.29
    Tax3.765.34-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.7313.27-3.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.7313.27-3.05
    Equity Share Capital15.0915.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.799.14-2.17
    Diluted EPS5.799.14-2.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.799.14-2.17
    Diluted EPS5.799.14-2.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

