Arrow Greentech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in June 2019 up 9.87% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019 up 52.67% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2019 up 124.64% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2018.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 56.30 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.80% returns over the last 6 months and -73.56% over the last 12 months.