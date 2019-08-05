Arrow Greentech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in June 2019 up 9.87% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019 up 52.67% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2019 up 124.64% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2018.
Arrow Greentech shares closed at 56.30 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.80% returns over the last 6 months and -73.56% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 11:59 am