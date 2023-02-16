Arrow Greentech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.09 crore, up 316.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.09 crore in December 2022 up 316.76% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 up 374.12% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2022 up 1024.14% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.