Arrow Greentech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.09 crore, up 316.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.09 crore in December 2022 up 316.76% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 up 374.12% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2022 up 1024.14% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

Arrow Greentech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.09 18.27 7.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.09 18.27 7.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.76 10.81 2.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.33 0.76 1.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.39 -0.96 -0.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.36 1.93 1.69
Depreciation 1.13 0.94 1.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.10 3.65 3.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.02 1.14 -2.85
Other Income 0.57 0.99 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.59 2.13 -2.25
Interest 0.19 0.23 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.40 1.90 -2.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.40 1.90 -2.37
Tax 3.15 -0.53 -0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.25 2.43 -2.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.25 2.43 -2.28
Equity Share Capital 15.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.39 1.72 -1.61
Diluted EPS 4.39 1.72 -1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.39 1.72 -1.61
Diluted EPS 4.39 1.72 -1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited