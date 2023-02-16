English
    Arrow Greentech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.09 crore, up 316.76% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.09 crore in December 2022 up 316.76% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 up 374.12% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2022 up 1024.14% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

    Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021.

    Arrow Greentech shares closed at 191.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 158.09% returns over the last 6 months and 58.79% over the last 12 months.

    Arrow Greentech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.0918.277.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.0918.277.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.7610.812.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.330.761.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.39-0.96-0.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.361.931.69
    Depreciation1.130.941.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.103.653.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.021.14-2.85
    Other Income0.570.990.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.592.13-2.25
    Interest0.190.230.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.401.90-2.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.401.90-2.37
    Tax3.15-0.53-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.252.43-2.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.252.43-2.28
    Equity Share Capital15.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.391.72-1.61
    Diluted EPS4.391.72-1.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.391.72-1.61
    Diluted EPS4.391.72-1.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

