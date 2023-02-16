Arrow Greentech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.09 crore, up 316.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.09 crore in December 2022 up 316.76% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 up 374.12% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2022 up 1024.14% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 191.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 158.09% returns over the last 6 months and 58.79% over the last 12 months.