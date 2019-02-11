Arrow Greentech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 22.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in December 2018 up 22.74% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018 down 132.33% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 101.1% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2017.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 86.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.35% returns over the last 6 months and -80.98% over the last 12 months.