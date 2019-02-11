Arrow Greentech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 22.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in December 2018 up 22.74% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018 down 132.33% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 101.1% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2017.
Arrow Greentech shares closed at 86.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.35% returns over the last 6 months and -80.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Arrow Greentech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.90
|10.62
|9.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.90
|10.62
|9.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.58
|1.36
|0.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.59
|3.91
|1.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.81
|0.31
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.51
|1.98
|1.68
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.95
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.70
|3.37
|2.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-1.27
|2.74
|Other Income
|0.23
|3.17
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|1.90
|3.51
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.86
|1.90
|3.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.86
|1.90
|3.51
|Tax
|0.00
|0.38
|0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.87
|1.52
|2.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.87
|1.52
|2.68
|Equity Share Capital
|11.74
|11.74
|11.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|1.30
|2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|1.30
|2.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|1.30
|2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|1.30
|2.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited