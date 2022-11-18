Arrow Greentech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.56 crore, up 136.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.56 crore in September 2022 up 136.02% from Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 up 122.09% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 600% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 137.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.99% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.