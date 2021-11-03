Arrow Greentech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore, up 113.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore in September 2021 up 113.79% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021 up 3.37% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021 up 85.92% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2020.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 117.35 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.37% returns over the last 6 months and 162.53% over the last 12 months.