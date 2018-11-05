Arrow Greentech Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, Down 45.94% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.91 3.63 14.63 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.91 3.63 14.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.36 1.39 1.04 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.79 1.87 1.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.14 -1.42 -0.59 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.10 2.09 1.81 Depreciation 1.04 0.99 1.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.84 3.31 3.32 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.37 -4.58 6.76 Other Income 0.49 0.36 0.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.88 -4.21 7.39 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.88 -4.21 7.39 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.88 -4.21 7.39 Tax 0.38 -0.11 2.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.25 -4.11 4.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.25 -4.11 4.93 Minority Interest 0.06 0.05 -0.09 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.19 -4.05 4.84 Equity Share Capital 11.74 11.74 11.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.57 -3.45 4.12 Diluted EPS -3.57 -3.45 4.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.57 -3.45 4.12 Diluted EPS -3.57 -3.45 4.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited