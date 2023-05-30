English
    Arrow Greentech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.14 crore, up 972.09% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.14 crore in March 2023 up 972.09% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2023 up 397.69% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.85 crore in March 2023 up 561.63% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.

    Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2022.

    Arrow Greentech shares closed at 336.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 92.66% returns over the last 6 months and 266.52% over the last 12 months.

    Arrow Greentech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.1431.074.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.1431.074.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5312.760.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.181.351.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.230.680.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.033.191.84
    Depreciation1.802.141.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.024.664.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.806.29-6.27
    Other Income1.250.060.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.056.35-5.66
    Interest0.380.220.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.676.13-5.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.676.13-5.82
    Tax4.852.50-1.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.813.63-4.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.813.63-4.32
    Minority Interest-0.040.040.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.773.67-4.29
    Equity Share Capital15.0915.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.862.58-3.05
    Diluted EPS8.862.58-3.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.862.58-3.05
    Diluted EPS8.862.58-3.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arrow Greentech #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am