Arrow Greentech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.14 crore, up 972.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.14 crore in March 2023 up 972.09% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2023 up 397.69% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.85 crore in March 2023 up 561.63% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.

Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2022.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 336.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 92.66% returns over the last 6 months and 266.52% over the last 12 months.