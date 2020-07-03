Arrow Greentech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, down 57.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in March 2020 down 57.56% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2020 up 45.16% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2020 up 66.1% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2019.
Arrow Greentech shares closed at 43.45 on July 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -46.83% over the last 12 months.
|Arrow Greentech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.23
|6.81
|12.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.23
|6.81
|12.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.75
|0.76
|0.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.92
|2.71
|11.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.71
|0.67
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.70
|1.71
|2.34
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.83
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.40
|2.37
|3.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.84
|-2.24
|-5.79
|Other Income
|0.26
|-0.04
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.58
|-2.28
|-5.49
|Interest
|0.24
|0.22
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.81
|-2.49
|-5.49
|Exceptional Items
|0.01
|-0.33
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.81
|-2.82
|-5.49
|Tax
|-0.08
|-0.43
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.72
|-2.39
|-5.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.72
|-2.39
|-5.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.07
|0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.72
|-2.32
|-4.97
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|11.74
|11.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|-1.98
|-4.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|-1.98
|-4.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|-1.98
|-4.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|-1.98
|-4.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:21 am