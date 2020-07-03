Arrow Greentech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, down 57.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in March 2020 down 57.56% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2020 up 45.16% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2020 up 66.1% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2019.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 43.45 on July 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -46.83% over the last 12 months.