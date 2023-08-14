English
    Arrow Greentech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.86 crore, up 265.2% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.86 crore in June 2023 up 265.2% from Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2023 up 306.18% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.08 crore in June 2023 up 533.33% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2022.

    Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2022.

    Arrow Greentech shares closed at 366.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 110.71% returns over the last 6 months and 384.90% over the last 12 months.

    Arrow Greentech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.8648.1412.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.8648.1412.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.8918.538.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.701.184.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.03-0.23-3.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.113.032.06
    Depreciation1.711.801.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.827.024.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6616.80-5.10
    Other Income0.711.250.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3718.05-4.66
    Interest0.090.380.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2817.67-4.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.2817.67-4.95
    Tax3.964.85-0.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.3212.81-4.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.3212.81-4.54
    Minority Interest0.02-0.040.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.3412.77-4.53
    Equity Share Capital15.0915.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.198.86-3.22
    Diluted EPS6.198.86-3.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.198.86-3.22
    Diluted EPS6.198.86-3.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

