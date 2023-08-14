Arrow Greentech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.86 crore, up 265.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.86 crore in June 2023 up 265.2% from Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2023 up 306.18% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.08 crore in June 2023 up 533.33% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2022.

Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2022.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 366.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 110.71% returns over the last 6 months and 384.90% over the last 12 months.