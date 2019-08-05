Arrow Greentech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, up 24.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in June 2019 up 24.71% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2019 up 34.51% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2019 up 44.72% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2018.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 56.30 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.80% returns over the last 6 months and -73.56% over the last 12 months.