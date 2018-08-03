Arrow Greentech consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 3.63 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.63 -0.64 12.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.63 -0.64 12.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.39 1.27 0.52 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.87 2.88 1.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.42 -1.02 -0.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.09 1.99 1.67 Depreciation 0.99 1.16 1.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.31 4.36 3.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.58 -11.27 4.66 Other Income 0.36 -0.39 0.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.21 -11.67 5.63 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.21 -11.67 5.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.21 -11.67 5.63 Tax -0.11 -0.92 0.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.11 -10.75 4.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.11 -10.75 4.80 Minority Interest 0.05 -- -0.07 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.05 -10.75 4.73 Equity Share Capital 11.74 11.74 11.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.45 -8.87 4.03 Diluted EPS -3.45 -8.87 4.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.45 -8.87 4.03 Diluted EPS -3.45 -8.87 4.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited