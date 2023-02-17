 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arrow Greentech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore, up 359.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore in December 2022 up 359.62% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2022 up 189.73% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 up 383% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

Arrow Greentech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.07 17.56 6.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.07 17.56 6.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.76 10.87 2.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.35 0.71 1.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.68 -1.30 -0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.19 2.48 1.87
Depreciation 2.14 1.55 1.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.66 4.40 4.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.29 -1.15 -4.26
Other Income 0.06 0.60 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.35 -0.55 -4.19
Interest 0.22 0.26 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.13 -0.81 -4.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.13 -0.81 -4.34
Tax 2.50 -1.17 -0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.63 0.36 -4.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.63 0.36 -4.12
Minority Interest 0.04 0.02 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.67 0.38 -4.09
Equity Share Capital 15.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.58 0.27 -2.90
Diluted EPS 2.58 0.27 -2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.58 0.27 -2.90
Diluted EPS 2.58 0.27 -2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited