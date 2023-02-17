Arrow Greentech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore, up 359.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore in December 2022 up 359.62% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2022 up 189.73% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 up 383% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.