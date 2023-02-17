English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arrow Greentech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore, up 359.62% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore in December 2022 up 359.62% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2022 up 189.73% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 up 383% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

    Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2021.

    Arrow Greentech shares closed at 196.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 164.15% returns over the last 6 months and 75.16% over the last 12 months.

    Arrow Greentech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.0717.566.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.0717.566.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.7610.872.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.350.711.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.68-1.30-0.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.192.481.87
    Depreciation2.141.551.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.664.404.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.29-1.15-4.26
    Other Income0.060.600.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.35-0.55-4.19
    Interest0.220.260.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.13-0.81-4.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.13-0.81-4.34
    Tax2.50-1.17-0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.630.36-4.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.630.36-4.12
    Minority Interest0.040.020.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.670.38-4.09
    Equity Share Capital15.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.580.27-2.90
    Diluted EPS2.580.27-2.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.580.27-2.90
    Diluted EPS2.580.27-2.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Arrow Greentech #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am