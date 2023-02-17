Arrow Greentech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore, up 359.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore in December 2022 up 359.62% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2022 up 189.73% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 up 383% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2021.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 196.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 164.15% returns over the last 6 months and 75.16% over the last 12 months.