Arrow Greentech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.34 crore, up 125.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.34 crore in December 2020 up 125.12% from Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2020 up 256.77% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2020 up 456.55% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019.

Arrow Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2019.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 78.55 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.26% returns over the last 6 months and 79.75% over the last 12 months.