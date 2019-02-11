Arrow Greentech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, up 27.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in December 2018 up 27.38% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2018 down 390.56% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2018 down 185.71% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2017.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 85.00 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.02% returns over the last 6 months and -81.27% over the last 12 months.