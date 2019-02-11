Arrow Greentech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, up 27.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in December 2018 up 27.38% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2018 down 390.56% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2018 down 185.71% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2017.
Arrow Greentech shares closed at 85.00 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.02% returns over the last 6 months and -81.27% over the last 12 months.
|Arrow Greentech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.43
|7.91
|8.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.43
|7.91
|8.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.58
|1.36
|0.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.63
|3.79
|1.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.78
|0.14
|-0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.72
|2.10
|1.71
|Depreciation
|0.88
|1.04
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.76
|3.84
|2.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.93
|-4.37
|0.83
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.49
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.46
|-3.88
|1.88
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.46
|-3.88
|1.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.46
|-3.88
|1.88
|Tax
|0.00
|0.38
|0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.47
|-4.25
|1.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.47
|-4.25
|1.19
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.06
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.46
|-4.19
|1.19
|Equity Share Capital
|11.74
|11.74
|11.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.95
|-3.57
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-2.95
|-3.57
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.95
|-3.57
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-2.95
|-3.57
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited