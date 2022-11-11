 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aro Granite Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.60 crore, down 41.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aro Granite Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.60 crore in September 2022 down 41.11% from Rs. 63.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 86.2% from Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2022 down 39.68% from Rs. 11.29 crore in September 2021.

Aro Granite EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in September 2021.

Aro Granite shares closed at 46.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -31.91% over the last 12 months.

Aro Granite Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.60 45.03 63.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.60 45.03 63.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.16 27.36 45.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.20 0.07 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.19 -3.43 -10.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.11 4.27 4.62
Depreciation 3.21 3.14 3.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.42 10.77 14.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.71 2.84 6.13
Other Income 0.90 0.09 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.60 2.93 8.11
Interest 3.30 2.52 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.30 0.41 5.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.30 0.41 5.90
Tax -0.38 0.23 0.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.68 0.18 4.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.68 0.18 4.96
Equity Share Capital 15.30 15.30 15.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.06 3.26
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.06 3.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.06 3.26
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.06 3.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

