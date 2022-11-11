English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aro Granite Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.60 crore, down 41.11% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aro Granite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.60 crore in September 2022 down 41.11% from Rs. 63.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 86.2% from Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2022 down 39.68% from Rs. 11.29 crore in September 2021.

    Aro Granite EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in September 2021.

    Close

    Aro Granite shares closed at 46.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -31.91% over the last 12 months.

    Aro Granite Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.6045.0363.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.6045.0363.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.1627.3645.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.200.070.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.19-3.43-10.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.114.274.62
    Depreciation3.213.143.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.4210.7714.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.712.846.13
    Other Income0.900.091.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.602.938.11
    Interest3.302.522.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.300.415.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.300.415.90
    Tax-0.380.230.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.680.184.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.680.184.96
    Equity Share Capital15.3015.3015.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.063.26
    Diluted EPS0.450.063.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.063.26
    Diluted EPS0.450.063.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aro Granite #Aro Granite Industries #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:32 pm