Aro Granite Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.60 crore, down 41.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.60 crore in September 2022 down 41.11% from Rs. 63.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 86.2% from Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2022 down 39.68% from Rs. 11.29 crore in September 2021.

Aro Granite EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in September 2021.

Aro Granite shares closed at 46.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -31.91% over the last 12 months.