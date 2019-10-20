Aro Granite Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.30 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.30 crore in September 2019 up 3.25% from Rs. 41.94 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2019 down 85.46% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2019 down 0.44% from Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2018.

Aro Granite EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2018.

Aro Granite shares closed at 40.40 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.71% returns over the last 6 months and -22.68% over the last 12 months.