    Aro Granite Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.96 crore, down 4.38% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aro Granite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.96 crore in March 2023 down 4.38% from Rs. 49.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 412.43% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2023 up 19.56% from Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022.

    Aro Granite EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

    Aro Granite shares closed at 41.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -6.73% over the last 12 months.

    Aro Granite Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.9634.3149.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.9634.3149.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.5326.0730.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.150.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.84-11.51-5.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.004.244.56
    Depreciation3.203.193.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.3415.9113.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.84-3.732.97
    Other Income0.050.18-0.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.89-3.552.73
    Interest3.723.242.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.17-6.790.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.17-6.790.68
    Tax-0.320.350.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.49-7.14-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.49-7.14-0.16
    Equity Share Capital15.3015.3015.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-4.70-0.10
    Diluted EPS0.30-4.70-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-4.70-0.10
    Diluted EPS0.30-4.70-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

