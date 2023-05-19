Aro Granite Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.96 crore, down 4.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.96 crore in March 2023 down 4.38% from Rs. 49.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 412.43% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2023 up 19.56% from Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022.

Aro Granite EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

Aro Granite shares closed at 41.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -6.73% over the last 12 months.