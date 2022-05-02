 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aro Granite Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.11 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aro Granite Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.11 crore in March 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 56.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 105.64% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022 down 30.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2021.

Aro Granite shares closed at 56.70 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.12% returns over the last 6 months and 28.28% over the last 12 months.

Aro Granite Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.11 57.62 56.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.11 57.62 56.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.56 40.81 34.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.16 -- 0.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.96 -7.16 -3.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.56 5.31 4.23
Depreciation 3.20 3.18 3.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.62 13.56 12.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.97 1.92 5.15
Other Income -0.25 1.21 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.73 3.13 5.39
Interest 2.04 2.08 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.68 1.05 3.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.68 1.05 3.81
Tax 0.84 -0.09 1.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 1.13 2.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 1.13 2.77
Equity Share Capital 15.30 15.30 15.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.78 1.86
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.78 1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.78 1.86
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.78 1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
