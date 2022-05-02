Aro Granite Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.11 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y
May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aro Granite Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.11 crore in March 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 56.02 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 105.64% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022 down 30.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2021.
Aro Granite shares closed at 56.70 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.12% returns over the last 6 months and 28.28% over the last 12 months.
|Aro Granite Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.11
|57.62
|56.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.11
|57.62
|56.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.56
|40.81
|34.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|--
|0.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.96
|-7.16
|-3.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.56
|5.31
|4.23
|Depreciation
|3.20
|3.18
|3.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.62
|13.56
|12.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.97
|1.92
|5.15
|Other Income
|-0.25
|1.21
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.73
|3.13
|5.39
|Interest
|2.04
|2.08
|1.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.68
|1.05
|3.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.68
|1.05
|3.81
|Tax
|0.84
|-0.09
|1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|1.13
|2.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|1.13
|2.77
|Equity Share Capital
|15.30
|15.30
|15.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.78
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.78
|1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.78
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.78
|1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes