Aro Granite Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.11 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.11 crore in March 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 56.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 105.64% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022 down 30.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2021.

Aro Granite shares closed at 56.70 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.12% returns over the last 6 months and 28.28% over the last 12 months.